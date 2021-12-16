Hillsboro takes 2 from WHS at Highland Lanes

HILLSBORO — Wilmington dropped a pair of matches Thursday to Hillsboro in non-league bowling action at Highland Lanes.

The Wilmington boys lost 2886 to 2709.

Hillsboro led by 128 pins after two team games. Jayden Tackett had a 245 game and 433 series for Wilmington. Hunter Gallion had a 421 series. Dominick Walters bowled a 228 game.

Hillsboro had two outstanding baker games (230, 223) while WHS put together four solid games but nothing over 209.

On the girls side, Wilmington came out on the short end of a 2063 to 1908 score.

The difference in the match was Hillsboro’s second game advantage, 829 to 693.

Haylee Wright led Wilmington with a 360 series.

SUMMARY

December 16, 2021

@Highland Lanes

Girls Results

Hillsboro 2063, Wilmington 1908

HHS 743, 829 (bakers) 157, 191, 143

Talia 113, 101; Bell 146, 151; Lila 146, 204; Bri 164, 186; Maddie 174, 187

WHS 724, 693 (bakers) 184, 167, 140

Haylee Wright 189, 171; Kala Hatfield 124, 123; Lexus Reiley 109, 120; Tori Piatt 164, 146; Kylie Fisher 138, 133

–

Boys Results

Hillsboro 2886, Wilmington 2709

HHS 988, 1080 (bakers) 230, 223, 157, 208

Andrew Tomko 185, 190; Shawn Rodgers 151, 214; Blaine Bledsoe 209, 220; Hunter Springer 246, 232; Zach Ison 197, 224

WHS 930, 1010 (bakers) 191, 180, 189, 209

Jayden Tackett 188, 245; Lucas Neff 153, 198; Hunter Gallion 213, 208; Dominick Walters 228; Logan Smith 189