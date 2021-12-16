Astros finish National first round at 6-0

BETHEL — Led by Jordan Collom and Libby Evanshine, East Clinton came up with 18 steals in a 49-20 win over Bethel-Tate Thursday night.

The SBAAC National Division win puts East Clinton at 8-1 overall and 6-0 in the league, completing the first round with an unblemished record.

Bethel-Tate is 2-6, 1-5.

Evanshine had 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and five steals while Collom had eight points, and five steals.

Evanshine had six of her 11 points in the first and Kami Whiteaker added five as East Clinton raced out to a 19-2 lead.

It was 26-10 at halftime. The Astros turned to free throws in the third, scoring seven of 13 from the line in the quarter.

SUMMARY

December 16, 2021

@Bethel-Tate High School

East Clinton 49 Bethel-Tate 20

EC^19^7^13^10^^49

BT^2^8^4^6^^20

(20) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Crabtree 0-0-0-0 Bee 2-1-0-5 Johnson 1-0-2-4 Quintanilla 0-0-0-0 Shannon 0-0-0-0 McMahan 1-0-0-2 Kren 0-0-0-0 Tolliver 2-0-1-5 Sampson 0-0-0-0 Ryan 1-0-2-4 Wallace 0-0-0-0 Dunn 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 7-1-5-20

(49) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Collom 2-1-3-8 Tong 1-0-0-2 Evanshine 5-0-1-11 Whiteaker 3-1-0-7 Runyon 2-0-0-4 Jones 2-0-2-6 Hadley 0-0-0-0 Lilly 1-0-1-3 Stonewall 0-0-0-0 Murphy 2-2-2-8 Schiff 0-0-0-0 Scott 0-0-0-0 Frazer 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 18-4-9-49

REBOUNDS: EC-32 (Evanshine 11 Lilly 4 Murphy 4 Collom 3 Jones 3 Tong 2 Hadley 2 Runyon 1 Whiteaker 1

ASSISTS: EC-10 (Evanshine 3 Collom 2 Murphy 2 Lilly 1 Whiteaker 1 Runyon 1)

STEALS: EC-18 (Collom 5, Evanshine 5, Lilly 4, Whiteaker 2, Hadley 2, Runyon 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-1 (Runyon)

TURNOVERS: EC-10