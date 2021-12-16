Massie girls hold off Batavia for 47-42 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Hannah Bowman had a varsity career high 19 points as Clinton-Massie defeated Batavia 47-42 Thursday night in SBAAC American Division girls basketball.

Massie is 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the division. Batavia falls to 2-4 overall, 2-2 in the league.

The back-to-back wins is the first winning streak for the Clinton-Massie girls since three consecutive wins in February 2019.

Bowman poured in seven points in the first quarter as Massie broke out to a 14-5 lead. Ashley Doyle added six points in the second quarter and the Falcons led 24-14 at halftime.

With Bowman coming back with seven points in the third, Clinton-Massie was on top 36-25.

Landrie Layman led the Bulldogs with 15 points, 12 of those coming on 16 free throws over the final three quarters.

In fact, Batavia had just 11 field goals in the game but managed 18 of 26 at the line. Over the final three quarters, the Bulldogs were 17 for 24 on free throws.

The furious fourth quarter comeback by the Bulldogs fell short. Kaylee Rose had eight points to lead the way.

Bowman finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Maddie Phipps grabbed 10 rebounds while Alex Pence had six steals. Hope Roberts had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

SUMMARY

December 16, 2021

@Brian Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 47 Batavia 42

B^5^9^11^17^^42

CM^14^10^12^11^^47

(47) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bayless 0-0-0-0 Pence 2-1-0-5 Roberts 3-0-2-8 Phipps 3-0-1-7 Bowman 5-3-6-19 Branham 0-0-2-2 Redman 0-0-0-0 A. Doyle 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 16-4-11/20-47

(42) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) K. Rose 4-1-1-10 Brookbank 0-0-0-0 Patel 3-0-2-8 Layman 1-1-12-15 O. Rose 0-0-1-1 Coyle 3-0-2-8 South 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-2-18/26-42

FIELD GOALS: CM 16-45 (A. Doyle 3/5, Phipps 3/6)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 4-7 (Bowman 3/5, Pence 1/2)

FREE THROWS: CM 11-20 (Bowman 6/10)

REBOUNDS: CM 44 (Bowman 11, Phipps 10 A. Doyle 7, Roberts 5, Branham 4, Pence 4, Redman 2)

ASSISTS: CM 10 (Bowman 3, Roberts 3, Branham 2, A. Doyle 1, Pence 2)

STEALS: CM 16 (Pence 6, Branham 3, Roberts 3, Bowman 2, Phipps 1, A. Doyle 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM 3 (Bowman 2, Phipps 1)

TURNOVERS: CM-15