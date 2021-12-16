Blan bowlers splits with Bethel-Tate at Batavia Bowl

BATAVIA — Blanchester had a win and loss Thursday in SBAAC National Division bowling competition with Bethel-Tate at Batavia Bowl.
The Blanchester boys were 2199 to 1371 winners.
Bryan Brewer led the Wildcats (6-2 on the year) with a series of 418.
Braxton McFaddin had a 376 two-game set while Ryan Brewer had a 365. Brett Bandow had a 152 game, Dakota Abney 135, Jacob Shelton 105 and Bryan Bandow 96.
Blanchester’s girls were defeated by the Tigers.
Maddie Pembleton had the high score for Blanchester with a 295 series. Kayla Lanham had a 242 series and Emily Wilson finished with 233. Katelyn Tolle had 232 and Gracie Kaehler had 189.
Blanchester is off until Jan. 5.