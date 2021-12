GOSHEN — With a steady scoring line, Goshen defeated Clinton-Massie 76-46 Friday night in SBAAC American Division boys basketball.

The Warriors had no fewer than 17 points in a quarter and no more than 21 en route to a season-high point total.

Massie struggled early, trailing 21-11 after one and 38-19 at halftime.

The Falcons are 0-4 overall, 0-2 in the American Division. Goshen, halting a tw0-game losing streak, is 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in the conference.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-5.jpg