Basketball Final: Bethel-Tate 48 Blanchester 42

BETHEL — In close battle throughout, Bethel-Tate pulled away in the second half and defeated Blanchester 48-42 Friday night in SBAAC National Division boys basketball.

The Wildcats were down 12-7 after one but forged a halftime tie by outscoring the Tigers 10-5 in the second period.

Bethel-Tate went back on top 31-27 after three and battled to the wire to come out on top.

Blanchester slips to 1-6 with the loss, 1-4 in the National Division. Bethel-Tate also is 1-4 in the conference and 1-5 on the year.

