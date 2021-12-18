Astro wrestlers outlast Eagles 27-21

LONDON — East Clinton defeated Madison-Plains 27-21 in a non-league wrestling match at the MPHS gym.

Youth, junior high and varsity matches were contested on this night.

In varsity competition, East Clinton won three of five matches on the night.

Cooper Rack at 138 and Jade Griffith at 215 both had pins for the Astros. Curtis Singleton also was a winner at 144 pounds, recording a 6-5 decision.

Conner Morris at 175 and Owen Roberts at 215 won by forfeit.

”The whole team wrestled well in a fun environment. Every match mattered as it came down to the last match,” EC head coach Doug Stehlin said.

In junior high matches, Landon Kaun, Carson Jones, Chase Carpenter and Ben Cline won by pin for East Clinton.