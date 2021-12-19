Kinder replaces Spirk as WC women’s soccer coach

WILMINGTON, Ohio – Nick Kinder, Wilmington College class of 2010 and a fixture with the college’s soccer programs for 15 seasons, has been named the next head women’s soccer coach.

“Alongside his knowledge of the game of soccer, Nick’s vast experience as a student-athlete, recruiting student-athletes and coaching Wilmington College student-athletes really stood out during the search process,” said WC athletic director Terry Rupert. “Nick has done outstanding work and really hit the ground running in the interim, and we are excited for him to lead the program on a permanent basis going forward.”

Kinder has spent the last four seasons as the program’s top assistant coach including the last six weeks leading the program on an interim basis following the retirement of 30-year head coach Steve Spirk. He is just the fifth head coach in the 37-year history of the program as a varsity sport.

“I am incredibly excited to be the next women’s soccer coach at Wilmington College,” said Kinder. “Wilmington is such a special place to me and taking over at my alma mater has always been a dream. I would like to thank Trevor Bates, Terry Rupert, and the rest of the search committee for believing in me to lead the program. It truly is an honor to follow Steve in leading this program, and I can’t wait to get back to work with the team.”

Over the past four-plus seasons, Kinder has served as Wilmington’s lead recruiter and was key in the recruitment of the student-athletes current and prospective within the program. He also implemented a strength and conditioning program as well as aided Spirk in the team’s tactical strategy and style of play. This resulted in the Fightin’ Quakers improving their wins total each of the first three seasons and consecutive berths in the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament.

During the 2020-21 academic year, which saw the women’s soccer season being played in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spirk and Kinder guided Wilmington to a 1-0 OAC tournament win over Baldwin Wallace University. The victory marked the first postseason triumph and home game in more than a decade.

Prior to working with the women’s program, Kinder was an assistant with the WC men’s program from 2010-17, spending the first three season as goalkeeper coach and the final four as the lead recruiter. He helped the Quakers to two double-digit win campaigns and two trips to the OAC tournament. He also represented the program at conventions and worked with alumni and local businesses in fundraising efforts.

Outside of WC, Kinder has been a director of coaching at Centerville United Soccer Association since 2014. There, he oversees 28 teams and 14 coaches, directs and creates the clubs summer camp, prepares players for collegiate soccer and aids them in the recruiting process. Kinder also spent two years as an assistant coach with the Dayton Dutch Lions women’s squad from 2019-21.

A four-year men’s soccer player while at Wilmington, Kinder garnered honorable mention All-OAC honors in 2009 as well as being named Academic All-Ohio and Academic All-OAC. A mainstay in the Quakers’ lineup, he appeared in 67 career games and was part of the 2006 team that finished 12-6-1 and made the OAC tournament semifinals.

Kinder, who is certified through both USSF and United Soccer Coaches, assumes his new role effective January 1, 2022. He resides in Dayton.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_soccergraphic.jpg