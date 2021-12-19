Posted on by

Reading 9-0, CM fourth, Blan sixth at Holiday Duals


Photo by Elizabeth Clark

BLANCHESTER — Reading overpowered the field Friday and Saturday at the Blanchester Holiday Duals.

The Blue Devils were 9-0 with Campbell County (Ky.) finishing as runnerup with an 8-1 record.

Batavia was third, Clinton-Massie fourth, Hamilton fifth, Blanchester sixth, Washington seventh, Madeira eighth, Covington Catholic ninth and West Union 10th.

Batavia’s Brandon Sauter was the named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler.

Clinton-Massie defeated Covington Catholic 72-12, Hamilton 60-24, Washington 57-16, Blanchester 51-18, West Union 66-12, Madeira 60-18 and lost to Batavia 48-34, Reading 54-27, Campbell County 48-30.

Blanchester posted wins over Campbell County 51-24, Washington 43-22, Madeira 38-33, West Union 48-16, Covington Catholic 42-36 and was defeated by Reading 58-18, Clinton-Massie 51-18, Hamilton 45-36, Batavia 53-30.

