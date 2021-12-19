Fisher, Neff win Raider Collegiate Challenge

DAYTON — Lucas Neff and Kylie Fisher won the Wright State Raider Collegiate Challenge bowling tournament Saturday at Poelking Woodman Lanes.

Fisher made a 266 game standup for first-place honors in the girls tournament. She had a 412 series. Delaney Rossette of Gahanna-Lincoln was second with a 400 series.

Neff outdueled fellow SBAAC bowler Xander Bruner of Batavia 461 to 456 for top individual honors in the boys standings.

Neff had games of 259 and 202.

Wilmington’s Hunter Gallion was fifth with a 446 (224, 222) two-game set.

Also for the WHS boys, Isaac Pletcher had 211, 158; Jayden Tackett 181, 141; Landon Mellinger 169; Dominick Walters 138.

On the girls side, Tori PIatt had 176, 144; Haylee Wright 158, 146; Lexus Reiley 148, 116; Kala Hatfield 128, 102.

In team standings, both the WHS boys and girls were seventh overall.

The Hurricane boys were the second seed going in to the head to head top eight round but were knocked out in the first round.

The WHS girls were fifth seed among the top eight but also lost in the first round.