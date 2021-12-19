EC swimmers perform well at HiCo YMCA

HILLSBORO — The East Clinton swim teams had a successful day in the Highland County YMCA pool Saturday.

The ECHS boys team defeated Logan Elm while earning first place finishes in all three relay races. Elyon Hackmann led the boys team with two firsts (50 freestyle and 100 backstroke). Shane Lynch (500 free) and Tanner Fooce (200 free) each earned a first place finish.

The ECHS girls team tied with Logan Elm and defeated Westfall. The girls earned a first place finish in the 200 freestyle relay and second place finishes in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle. Savannah Tolle (100 butterfly), Molly Seabaugh (500 free) and Brooklynn Hamilton (100 breaststroke) earned first place finishes.

SUMMARY

December 18, 2021

@Highland County YMCA

Boys Results

East Clinton 73; Logan Elm 26

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Elyon Hackmann (FR) BK, Teddy Murphy (JR) BR, Shane Lynch (SR) FL, Tanner Fooce (SR) FR 2:33.00 (1st place)

200 FREESTYLE: Fooce (SR) 3:41.59 (1st)

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Lynch 3:16.92 (2nd)

50 FREESTYLE: Hackmann 29.70 (1st); Jacob George (FR) 33.27 (3rd)

JV 50 FREESTYLE: Bo Frye (FR) 37.45 (1st)

100 FREESTYLE: Dakota Pierson (SO) 1:27.97 (2nd); Frye 1:28.32 (3rd)

JV 100 FREESTYLE: George 1:28.85 (1st)

500 FREESTYLE: Lynch 8:02.90 (1st), Murphy 11:29.39 (2nd)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Pierson, Frye, George, Murphy 2:34.03 (1st)

100 BACKSTROKE: Hackmann 1:21.70 (1st); Pierson 2:06.03 (2nd)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Murphy 2:02.58 (3rd)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY: Fooce, Pierson, Lynch, Hackmann 5:25.50 (1st)

–

Girls Results

East Clinton 61; Logan Elm 61; Westfall 11

200 MEDLEY RELAY: Emmy Chambliss (SO) BK, Savannah Tolle (JR) FL, Kaylyn Deaton (SO) BR, Brooklynn Hamilton (SO) BR 2:54.22 (2nd)

200 FREESTYLE: Kenton Deaton (SR) 3:12.75 (2nd); Molly Seabaugh (SO) 3:19.06 (3rd)

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Tolle 3:51.58 (2nd)

50 FREESTYLE: Ka. Deaton 40.43 (4th); Hamilton 41.58 (5th)

JV 50 FREESTYLE: Samarrah Leist (FR) 45.17 (3rd); Jade Campbell (SO) 55.20 (4th)

100 BUTTERFLY: Tolle 1:43.52 (1st)

100 FREESTYLE: Chambliss 1:24.53 (2nd); Melanie Harner (11) 1:45.73 (5th)

500 FREESTYLE: Seabaugh 8:50.50 (1st)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Hamilton, Ka. Deaton, Harner, Tolle 2:43.73 (1st)

100 BACKSTROKE: Ke. Deaton 1:43.99 (3rd); Chambliss 1:46.08 (5th)

JV 100 BACKSTROKE: Harner 1:54.91 (2nd); Campbell 2:06.09 (3rd)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Hamilton 1:51.86 (1st); Ka. Deaton 1:53.10 (2nd)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY: Ke. Deaton, Chambliss, Harner, Seabaugh 6:12.39 (2nd)