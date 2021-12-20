WHS bowlers win key league matchup with WB

GEORGETOWN — In a mid-season, mega-matchup, Wilmington outlasted Western Brown in SBAAC American Division boys bowling at Community Lanes.

Both the Hurricane and Broncos were at their best, combining for 16 games of 200 or higher and eight series of 400 or better.

Wilmington goes to 6-1 in the American Division while Western Brown drops to 3-2.

According to the league website, Wilmington’s previous team high was 2,732 with a two-game high of 2,187.

Western Brown came in right behind with a 2,686 high and a two-game best of 2,169.

Wilmington matched its two-game best with team games of 1,043 and 1,144. With a four-game baker set of 799, the Hurricane total of 2,986 was a season-best.

The Broncos had a two-game total of 2,107 and a 728 baker series for a 2,835 team total.

Parker Lauders of Western Brown came in to the match as the league’s best bowler based on a per-game average. He didn’t disappoint. Lauders had a 499 series with games of 266 and 233.

But in the end, Wilmington’s team was too much.

Isaac Pletcher had a 469 series with games of 242 and 227 to lead Wilmington to victory.

Lucas Neff had a 246 game and Landon Mellinger bowled a 245 game. All five Hurricane bowlers had at least 417 total.

SUMMARY

December 20, 2021

@Community Lanes, Georgetown

Wilmington 2,986; Western Brown 2,835

WB: 1073, 1034; bakers 195, 192, 189, 152

Franklin Rose 212, 211; Connor Iaroli 203, 216; Nathan Fisher 187, 212; Parker Lauders 266, 233; Colton O’Hara 205, 162

WIL: 1043, 1144; bakers 169, 204, 192, 234

Jayden Tackett 225, 212; Isaac Pletcher 242, 227; Landon Mellinger 175, 245; Lucas Neff 198, 246; Hunter Gallion 203, 214