Beats go on: WHS girls stay unbeaten in SBAAC bowling

GEORGETOWN — Wilmington remain unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division girls bowling standings Monday with a win over Western Brown.

Bowling at Community Lanes, Wilmington had 2221 while Western Brown bowled 1826.

The Lady Hurricane goes to 7-0 on the season while the Broncos fall to 1-4.

Wilmington freshman Kylie Fisher had a 419 series with games of 226 and 193.

SUMMARY

December 20, 2021

@Community Lanes, Georgetown

Wilmington 2221, Western Brown 1826

WIL: 829, 830; bakers 154, 142, 161, 105

Haylee Wright 182, 139; Kala Hatfield 118, 154; Lexus Reiley 163, 160; Tori Piatt 140, 184; Kylie Fisher 226, 193

WB: 623, 647; bakers 157, 99, 187, 113

Kara 115, 102; Janie 117, 85; Annabella 89, 125; Grace 158, 124; Lily 144, 211