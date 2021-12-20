Girls Basketball Final: Clinton-Massie 54, Blanchester 42

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 12-0 run midway through the third quarter Monday night propelled Clinton-Massie to a 54-42 victory over Blanchester in girls basketball action.

The win is the third straight for the Falcons (4-5 overall). Blanchester falls to 3-5.

“It’s three wins in a row for us,” CM head coach Hilma Crawford said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve done that.”

The game was tied at 23 at the half. The first three minutes of the third quarter were scoreless. Maddie Phipps ended the drought with a bucket to give the Falcons a 25-23 lead.

“We just needed a spark,” Crawford said. “We just needed someone to get us going. We played hard.”

Phipps’ field goal started a 12-0 Clinton-Massie run over the next 2:35. Kaylee Coyle finally broke Blanchester’s scoring drought with a bucket with 2:03 left in the third quarter. CM led 39-28 after three.

Blanchester got as close as seven, 45-38, with 4:30 remaining. Massie outscored Blan 9-4 the rest of the way.

“It just came down to defense and turnovers,” BHS head coach Pete Jackson. “We gave up too many chances underneath. The effort’s there. We’ve just got to put 32 minutes together.”

Phipps was one of three Falcons in double figures in scoring with 14. She also had 10 rebounds. Hannah Bowman added 13 points and seven rebounds. Hope Roberts added 11 points.

Coyle led BHS with 16 points and six rebounds. Olivia Potts added 13 points. Before making seven of its last nine from the free throw line, Blanchester started the game 4 of 16.

SUMMARY

Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

At Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 54, Blanchester 42

B^14^9^5^14^^42

CM^12^11^16^15^^54

(42) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Macey Waldron 1-0-0-2, Kaylee Coyle 7-0-2-16, Emma Winemiller 1-1-1-4, Torie Potts 0-0-6-6, Ainsley Whitaker 0-0-1-1, Olivia Potts 5-2-1-13. TOTALS 14-3-11-42.

(54) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Alex Pence 1-0-3-5, Sydney Doyle 1-0-0-2, Hope Roberts 5-0-1-11, Maddie Phipps 7-0-0-14, Hannah Bowman 4-1-4-13, McKenna Branham 2-0-1-5, Ashley Doyle 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 22-1-9-54.

FIELD GOALS: B 14/51 (Coyle 7/17, O. Potts 5/10); CM 22/63 (Phipps 7/17, Roberts 5/8)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: B 3/19 (O. Potts 2/6); CM 1/11

FREE THROWS: B 11/25 (T. Potts 6/8); CM 9/23

REBOUNDS: B 44 (Whitaker 8, Winemiller 6, T. Potts 6, Coyle 6); CM 50 (Phipps 10, A. Doyle 7, Bowman 7, Branham 5)

ASSISTS: B 8 (T. Potts 4); CM 9 (Branham 4)

STEALS: B 9; CM 13 (Bowman 4, Roberts 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B 0; CM 0

TURNOVERS: B 20; CM 14

