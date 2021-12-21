Massie JV girls beat Blanchester in OT 39-34

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Sydney Doyle scored nine points in overtime as Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester 39-34 in a junior varsity girls basketball game Monday night at Brian Mudd Court.

The Lady Falcons, now 5-2 on the year, led 20-14 going to the final quarter but the Ladycats won the fourth, 15-9, and sent the game to overtime.

Emma Redman had nine points for Clinton-Massie.

Kylee Hamm led the Blanchester offense with 11 points. Abbey Irwin added seven points.

SUMMARY

December 21, 2021

@Brian Mudd Court

Clinton-Massie 39 Blanchester 34

CM^6^6^8^9^10^^39

B^5^6^3^15^5^^34

(39) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bayless 2-0-0-4 Swope 0-0-1-1 Pence 1-0-0-2 S. Doyle 8-1-2-19 Roberts 2-0-0-4 Hillman 0-0-0-0 Redman 3-1-2-9 Grant 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-2-5-39

(34) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Irwin 3-0-1-7 Koch 1-0-0-2 Blankenbeckler 0-0-0-0 Roy 1-1-2-5 Hamm 4-1-2-11 Snader 2-0-0-4 Davenport 1-0-3-5 TOTALS 12-2-8-34