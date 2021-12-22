ROB 8th grade boys pound Panthers 43-19

MORROW — The Rodger O. Borror Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Little Miami 43-19 Tuesday.

The young Hurricane bolted out to a 29-8 first quarter. Neither team scored in the second quarter.

Chase Fickert led Wilmington with 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting. Stevie Rickman III had five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Cam Griffith had four rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots.

SUMMARY

December 21, 2021

@Little Miami Middle School

Wilmington ROB 43 Little Miami 19

ROB^29^0^12^2^^43

LM^8^0^4^7^^19

(43) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Johnson 0-0-1-1 Fickert 6-2-0-14 Brown 0-0-0-0 Noszka Jr 0-0-0-0 Brooks 1-1-0-3 Rickman III 1-0-3-5 Adams 0-0-1-1 Tolliver 3-3-0-9 Keith 1-0-0-2 Wheeler Jr 0-0-0-0 Griffith 3-0-2-8 Carr 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-6-7-43

FIELD GOALS: ROB (15-34) Fickert 6-7 Griffith 3-5 Tolliver 3-6

3 PT FIELD GOALS: ROB (6-16) Tolliver 3-6 Fickert 2-2

FREE THROWS: ROB (7-13) Rickman III 3-4

REBOUNDS: ROB-21 (Carr 5 Rickman III 5 Griffith 4 Keith 3 Brown 2)

ASSISTS: ROB-13 (Rickman III 5 Griffith 4)

STEALS: ROB-9 (Brooks 3 Rickman III 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: ROB-4 (Griffith 4)

TURNOVERS: ROB-11

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/12/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-4.jpg