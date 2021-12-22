Massie wrestlers split with LM, Northmont

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie split dual matches with Little Miami and Northmont Tuesday at the CMMS gym.

The Falcons defeated Northmont 45-28 but lost to Little Miami 40-39. The match with the Panthers was tied at 40-40 but Massie lost a team point for an unsportsmanlike conduct, coach Spencer Running said, and thus lost the match by one point.

“There were some positives but overall I think the coaches and wrestlers are not satisfied with the results,” said Running. “We’re going to be looking to turn it around at the London tri coming off of break.”

Among wrestlers who had two matches on the night, double winners for Clinton-Massie were Ethan Johnson at 132, Grant Moorman at 145, Braden Rolf at 160, Reuben Mobley at 170, Elijah Groh (one at 195, one at 220).

SUMMARY

December 21, 2021

@Clinton-Massie Middle School gym

CM 39 Little Miami 40

120: Gatlin Newkirk tech fall Shane Arnet 5:28

126: Cole Moorman pinned Nurbol Kanatbek Uulu 3:19

132: Ethan Johnson pinned Tyler Borke 1:34

138: Tate Cole was pinned by Whyatt Fry 1:29

145: Grant Moorman pinned Sam Purintun 1:19

152: Matt Martin was dec by Nathan Rebman 6-2

160: Braden Rolf dec Gavin Lee 20-9

170: Reuben Mobley pinned Jacob Poulin 0:30

182: Hunter Monds was pinned by Trey Miller 1:40

195: CM forfeits to Jax Whitehead

220: Elijah Groh pinned Jacob Maddox 0:47

285: Lane Schulz was pinned by Brentan Simmerman 3:26

106: Cody Lisle was pinned by Reid Prenger 5:02

113: CM forfeits to Leo Rupert

EXH: Tyler Fawley was pinned by Cody Neltner 3:46

EXH: Matt Fawley was pinned by Lincoln Musick-Quick 3:39

EXH: Brodie Green pinned Austin Dipzinski 3:21

EXH: Brendan Musser pinned Grant Gries 5:03

EXH: Miley Powell pinned Austin Dipzinski 0:45

–

CM 45 Northmont 28

106: Double forfeit

113: Cody Lisle dec Henry Pergram 16-15

120: Gatlin Newkirk was pinned by Noah Allen 3:15

126: Cole Moorman won by forfeit

132: Ethan Johnson pinned Brennan Wilson 3:19

138: Tate Cole was dec by Christian Pendelton 14-2

145: Grant Moorman pinned Gavin Neal 0:50

152: Matt Martin was pinned by Miles Moyer 5:26

160: Braden Rolf pinned Chance Kirk 1:05

170: Reuben Mobley pinned Owen Wise 1:17

182: Hunter Monds was pinned by Marcos Velasquez 3:51

195: Elijah Groh pinned Chris Gross 2:41

220: CM forfeits to Marcos Velasquez

285: Lane Schulz pinned Billy Mengerink 3:13

EXH: Brendan Musser was pinned by Noah Allen 5:05