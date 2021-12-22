Boys Basketball Final: Wilmington 58 Little Miami 27

WILMINGTON — Wilmington bolted to an 11-3 lead to start the game and never looked back in a 58-27 pasting of Little Miami Wednesday at Fred Summers Court.

With a 14-1 run to start the second half, the Hurricane (5-2) took leads of at least 20 points — 36-14 at the 5:58 mark of the third quarter — and 30 points – 45-15 at the 3:09 mark of the period.

With the first six points of the fourth quarter, Wilmington built its biggest cushion of the game, 56-23 at the 5:04 mark.

Collin Barker led the Hurricane with 19 points, 11 coming in the third quarter. Teammate Luke Blessing chipped in with 14.

Brayden Bischoff led the Panthers (1-7) with five points.

Wilmington returns to action Dec. 30 at Monroe.

SUMMARY

December 22, 2021

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 58 Little Miami 27

LM^8^6^9^4^^27

W^17^14^19^8^^58

(27) LITTLE MIAMI (fg-ft-tp) Williams 0-3-3, Bischoff 2-1-5, E. Jones 0-0-0, Gast 0-1-1, Thrush 1-0-2, A. Jones 0-1-1, Reynolds 1-1-4, Witttenauer 1-0-3, Urlage 1-0-3, Murphy 1-1-3, Cooper 0-0-0, Smoot 0-0-0, Miller 1-0-2. TOTAL 8-8-27. 3-point goals: 3 (Reynolds, Wittenaver, Urlage). FTM-FTA 8-16, 50 percent.

(58) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Blessing 6-0-14, Brown 0-0-0, Baltazar 2-2-6, Bernhardt 4-1-9, Barker 9-0-19, Warix 1-0-3, Killen 0-0-0, Cochran 0-0-0, Platt 0-2-2, Griffith 0-0-0, Morales 0-0-0, Lazic 2-1-5. TOTAL 24-6-58. 3-point goals: 4 (Blessing 2, Warix, Barker). FTM-FTA 6-10, 60 percent.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

