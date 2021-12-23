Second half lifts Lions, ends Astros 8-game win streak

LEES CREEK — A big third quarter by the Fairfield Indians sent East Clinton to just its second loss of the season, 59-32, Thursday night.

The non-league defeat puts the Astros at 8-2 and ends an eight-game winning streak. East Clinton opened the season with a 46-42 loss to Waynesville then won each of the next eight games by no fewer than 13 points.

And against the Lions, it was a close game through halftime, EC trailing 20-17.

Fairfield got red-hot in the second half, outscoring the Astros 24-10 in the third period and then 15-5 in the fourth quarter.

Libby Evanshine led East Clinton with 11 points. Kami Whiteaker added eight points.

