Jarron Cumberland had two points, three rebounds and an assist in his NBA debut Monday night for the Portland Trail Blazers. Cumberland was signed to a 10-day contract with the pro team last week. His first NBA game came against the Dallas Mavericks. Cumberland is a Wilmington High School graduate who went on to a stellar career at the University of Cincinnati. At the time of his NBA contract signing, Cumberland was a member of the NBA G League Delaware Blue Coats, who are based in Wilmington, Delaware. The Trail Blazers next game is set for Wednesday in Portland against the Utah Jazz.

