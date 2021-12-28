WHS matches 2000 mark at Holiday Tournament

VANDALIA — In one of the toughest regular season tournaments in Ohio, Wilmington had its most top-six finishers since 2000 at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association Holiday Tournament at the Student Activity Center at Butler High School.

Thad Stuckey, Carson Hibbs and Thane McCoy were among the top six in their respective weight classes.

The last time WHS had three in the top six was 21 seasons ago when Jed Smith was second at 103, Tom Horne was third at 160 and Derrick Smith was sixth at 112.

Stuckey was fifth at 165 pounds, posting an 11-7 win over Joshua Strayer of Great Crossing in the final match.

Hibbs was sixth at 132 pounds, falling by pin to Ashtan Hendricks of Greeneview in the fifth-place match.

McCoy was sixth at 138 pounds, dropping a wild 14-11 battle with Jamison Smith of Ryle (Ky.) in the fifth-place match.