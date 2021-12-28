Boys Basketball Final: Goshen 60 Blanchester 45

GOSHEN — Both Blanchester and Goshen reached three-game streaks in Tuesday’s non-league boys basketball game at GHS.

The Warriors defeated the Wildcats 60-45 to give Goshen a three-game win streak while Blanchester has now lost three in a row.

The win puts Goshen at 4-4 on the year.

Blanchester drops to 1-8.

BHS is off until Jan. 11 at home against Williamsburg.

Andrew Osborn was the top scorer for the Wildcats, scoring 17 points. Bryce Sipple had nine points and Gabe McVey scored seven.

Blanchester trailed by nine after one quarter, 15-6, as Goshen’s Brice Brewer hit a three-pointer as time expired.

The Warriors raced out to a 25-11 lead in the second and made it 34-20 at halftime.

The Wildcats made a game of it in the third, scoring the first six points to pull within 34-26 with 5:52 to go.

Goshen countered by scoring 13 of the last 21 points in the third period and led 47-34 after three.

It was 50-38 midway through the fourth when Osborn converted an old-fashioned three-point play to get BHS within nine.

But Goshen finished strong, outscoring Blanchester 10-4 down the stretch, to take the 15-point win.

In the junior varsity game, the Wildcats were 42-38 winners. Jansen Wymer had 18 points to lead Blanchester. Drew Wyss added 10 while Xander Culberson scored six, Cole Bradley five and Nick Taylor three.

In the freshman game, Blanchester picked up a win as Evan Malott scored 17 and Kaden Cromer scored 16. Nainoa Tangonan had seven points.

