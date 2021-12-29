Massie girls drop one to Hughes, St. Patrick, 50-34

RIPLEY — Allison Hughes had 28 points and led Maysville St. Patrick to a 50-34 win over Clinton-Massie Wednesday on the first day of the Ripley Holiday Tournament.

Hughes had just two points in the first quarter then scored 26 of St. Patrick’s 36 points over the next three quarters.

The Falcons are 4-6 on the season and will face Ripley at noon Thursday in the tournament’s consolation game.

Bethel-Tate, 4-8, defeated Ripley 55-32 Wednesday and will play St. Patrick in the tournament’s championship game Thursday afternoon. St. Patrick is 10-1 this season.

Hannah bowman led Massie with eight points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Hope Roberts had three steals and Alex Pence led with two assists.

SUMMARY

December 29, 2021

Ripley Holiday Tournament

@Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School

St. Patrick 50 Clinton-Massie 28

CM^9^6^13^6^^34

SP^14^6^13^17^^50

(34) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Swope 0-0-0-0 Pence 2-1-0-5 S. Doyle 0-0-0-0 Roberts 2-0-4-8 Hillman 0-0-0-0 Phipps 3-0-0-6 Bowman 4-0-0-8 Riggers 0-0-0-0 Branham 1-0-0-2 Redman 0-0-0-0 A. Doyle 2-0-1-5 TOTALS 14-1-5/17-34

(50) ST PATRICK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McKay 4-4-0-12 Roush 1-1-0-3 Riggs 2-0-0-4 Bauer 0-0-0-0 Hughes 10-1-7-28 Arn 0-0-0-0 Rogers 0-0-0-0 Kimball 1-0-0-2 Gilbert 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 18-6-8/17-50

FIELD GOALS: CM (14-52) Phipps 3-6 Pence 2-4

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (1-10) Pence 1-2

FREE THROWS: CM (5-17)

REBOUNDS: CM-28 (Bowman 8, Phipps 6, Pence 5, A. Doyle 5, Roberts 2, Branham 2)

ASSISTS: CM-5 (Pence 2)

STEALS: CM-4 (Roberts 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-2 (Bowman 2)

TURNOVERS: CM-10