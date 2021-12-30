WC men lose 12-point lead, game to Lycoming

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Wilmington College men’s basketball team led by a dozen with just over eight minutes to play, but Lycoming College ended the game on a 25-11 run to defeat the Fightin’ Quakers 75-73 at the Mount Union Holiday Classic Wednesday evening.

Wilmington (2-8) opens the New Year with an Ohio Athletic Conference contest against Capital University Tuesday night.

Against Lycoming, Jeffrey Mansfield led Wilmington with 19 points and flirted with a triple-double, grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out eight assists.

Noah Dado had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Collmann Aaron had 14 points and Travis Mitchell scored 10.

Both teams shot 49 percent from the field with Wilmington making five more baskets, but Lycoming had a 10-7 edge in three-pointers. Also, Lycoming was 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) from the line compared to a 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) performance from the Quakers.

All five Lycoming starters scored in double figures with Mo Terry and Steven Hamilton leading the way with 19 points. Dyson Harward added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors took a 7-2 lead in the first three minutes, but Wilmington responded with one of its best defensive stands of the year. Lycoming did not score a single point for six minutes, and the Quakers used baskets from four individuals including two threes from Aaron to build a 16-7 advantage midway through the half.

It took Lycoming the same amount of time, six minutes, to erase the deficit as a Mavin James basket at the 5:44 mark tied the game 20-20. Neither team led by more than four points for the rest of the first half. A Dado layup made the score 37-34 at the break.

The Quakers maintained the advantage and pushed it to double digits (51-41) with an Andrew Clark triple at the 14:20 mark. The lead grew a point more a couple possessions later, and though the Warriors got within eight two different times, consecutive layups from Mitchell put Wilmington up 62-50 with 8:22 to play.

Lycoming then got hot, scoring on 8-of-10 possessions including four threes to turn the dozen-point deficit into a 69-67 advantage. After a single free throw, another Warrior triple made the score 73-67 with just over a minute to play.

Two ansfield layups with a Lycoming turnover sandwiched in between got the Quakers within 73-72. But WC missed several free throws and three-point baskets in the final seconds and Lycoming escaped with the win.