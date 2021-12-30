Offensive woes doom WC in loss to OWU

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a poor shooting night Wednesday as Ohio Wesleyan University defeated the Fightin’ Quakers 65-45 in game one of the Hoops For Hope Classic.

Wilmington (4-6) will look to rebound against Mount Aloysius College (Pa.) 1 p.m. today at OWU.

OWU finished the game 25-of-52 for a 48.1 percentage to go along with a 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) effort from three-point range. The Bishops were 11-of-13 (84.6 percent) at the free throw line.

Wilmington made just 17-of-51 (33.3 percent) from the field, 3-of-21 (14.3 percent) from beyond the arc and 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from the charity stripe.

Individually, a trio of Battling Bishops — Kasey Schipfer, Cierra Joiner and Elizabeth Homan — scored in double figures and combined to score 41 points. Both of the Quaker guards — Kennedy Lewis and Zahrya Bailey — had eight points and combined for 16 rebounds and six assists.

After a sloppy first quarter yielded 17 combined turnovers between the two teams, the Battling Bishops, who led 15-7 after 10 minutes, stretched the lead to double digits midway through the second quarter. Two Lewis free throws ended the half with Wilmington trailing 26-18.

Kenzie Campbell opened the third quarter with a basket and Kelis Jones nailed a three breaking an 0-of-9 drought, but the Quakers got stuck on 23 points for a three-minute span. During that time, OWU all but put the game away with a 12-0 run as the Quakers would not get within 15 points the rest of the way.