Clinton-Massie steals win at Ripley 48-16

RIPLEY — Coming up with 26 steals, the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team easily defeated Ripley 48-16 in the consolation game of the Ripley Holiday Tournament.

The win puts the Lady Falcons at 5-6 on the season.

“Girls played really hard on the defensive side of the ball and crashing the offensive boards,” CM head coach Hilma Crawford said.

The Falcons had just seven turnovers in the game.

Alex Pence led the CMHS offense with 11 points. Hope Roberts was the leader on the other side of the ball, coming up with seven of the team’s 26 steals.

Maddie Phipps set the pace in the opening quarter with five points as Massie bolted out to a 17-2 lead.

It was 27-4 at halftime with Pence scoring five in the quarter. It was much of the same in the second half. Roberts had six points in the third period and Clinton-Massie’s advantage was 40-7. Sydney Doyle had four points in the fourth quarter.

“It was a great team win,” Crawford said. “Hope Roberts, Alex Pence played all-around good game and freshman Sydney Doyle played really well off the bench.”

SUMMARY

December 30, 2021

@Ripley Union Lewis Huntington High School

Clinton-Massie 48 Ripley 16

CM^17^10^13^8^^48

R^2^2^3^5^^16

(16) RIPLEY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Siurs 0-0-2-2 Hutchinson 3-0-0-6 Bare 0-0-0-0 G. Taylor 0-0-1-1 Finn 2-0-1-5 Armacost 0-0-0-0 Abbott 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 6-0-4/6-16

(48) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Swope 0-0-0-0 Pence 5-1-0-11 S. Doyle 3-0-0-6 Roberts 5-0-0-10 Hillman 1-0-0-2 Phipps 3-0-1-7 Bowman 1-0-1-3 Riggers 0-0-0-0 Branham 3-0-1-7 Redman 1-0-0-2 A. Doyle 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-1-3/6-48

FIELD GOALS: CM (22-51) Roberts 5-6 Pence 5-6

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (1-8)

FREE THROWS: CM (3-6)

REBOUNDS: CM-43 (Bowman 7 Phipps 7 Roberts 5 Branham 5 A. Doyle 5 S. Doyle 4 Redman 4 Pence 3)

ASSISTS: CM-14 (Branham 3 S. Doyle 2 Pence 2 Roberts 2 Bowman 2)

STEALS: CM-26 (Roberts 7 Bowman 4 Branham 3 Pence 3 S. Doyle 3 A. Doyle 2 Redman 2

TURNOVERS: CM-7