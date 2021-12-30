WC women close 2021 with 63-47 win at OWU

DELAWARE, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team grinded out a 63-47 victory over Mount Aloysius College (Pa.) at the Hoops for Hope Classic hosted by Ohio Wesleyan University Thursday afternoon.

The Fightin’ Quakers, which did not hit a three-pointer in the first half of a loss to Ohio Wesleyan the previous evening, opened the game with a long-distance bomb from Zahrya Bailey. Layups from Brooke Davis and Kenzie Campbell followed, giving Wilmington an early 7-0 advantage. WC looked to maintain that cushion as Sarah Balliett and Jaylah Captain connected on triples, but a lengthy three-pointer from Hailey Drutarosky pulled the Mounties within a single possession (17-14) after one quarter.

The second quarter would prove to be the difference as Wilmington allowed just two points in the first five minutes while scoring nine of its own. In total, the Quakers put in 22 points compared to 12 for the Mounties and led 39-26 at halftime. In the second half, Wilmington led by as many as 20 (48-28), but Mount Aloysius kept pace for the final quarter.

Wilmington finished the game 25-of-67 (37.3 percent) from the field and 7-of-21 (33.3 percent) from long distance. The Quakers also won the rebounding battle 38-29 and forced 27 turnovers to help accommodate for a poor 6-of-15 (40.0 percent) effort from the free throw line. Mount Aloysius finished 14-of-37 (37.8 percent) from the field to go along with five triples and a 14-of-20 (70.0 performance) from the charity stripe.

Individually, a trio of Quakers — Davis (13), Bailey (11) and Campbell (10) — scored in double figures with Campbell leading the way in rebounding with seven. Haley Cook, Balliett and Captain each had a half-dozen points or more off the bench while Kennedy Lewis, who earned All-Classic Team honors, had four points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Cameron Bates and Drutarosky both scored in double figures for the Mounties in defeat.

Wilmington (5-6) opens the New Year at Capital University Jan. 5.