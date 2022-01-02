The Latest: Wagner injured in what could be last home game

The Latest from Week 17 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

5:15 p.m.

Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury on the first defensive play of the game against Detroit.

Wagner appeared to slip and went down awkwardly trying to defend a screen pass for Jamaal Williams on the first offensive snap for the Lions.

Wagner was down on the field for a couple of minutes before walking off on his own. He appeared to try and immediate re-enter the game but was sent back to the sideline. He later walked to the Seahawks locker room with an athletic trainer.

Wagner talked this week of understanding this could potentially being his last home game with the Seahawks. He has a $20 million salary cap hit in 2022 with Seattle looking toward an offseason of change.

In Los Angeles, Broncos QB Drew Lock has returned to action after suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Brett Rypien came in for a series before Lock went back into the game.

___

5:10 p.m.

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase broke the NFL’s single-game record for most receiving yards in Cincinnati’s 34-31 win over Kansas City on Sunday.

Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals clinched the AFC North by sending the Ravens to their fifth consecutive loss.

That broke Jerry Butler’s record of 255 yards set for the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets back on Sept. 23, 1979. Butler had 10 receptions and four of them were for touchdowns.

___

4:55 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kicked receiver Antonio Brown off the team after a bizarre, shirtless exit from the field before Tom Brady coolly led the Bucs on a 93-yard drive in the final minutes for a 28-24 victory over the New York Jets.

Coach Bruce Arians said after the game that Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

Brown’s mid-game meltdown came late in the third quarter with Tampa Bay trailing 24-10.

He appeared animated while talking to teammate Mike Evans when he stripped off his pads, jersey, gloves and T-shirt — tossing the gloves and T-shirt into the stands — and then walked bare-chested down the sideline and into the end zone. He then waved to fans as jogged through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.

___

4:45 p.m.

The Raiders moved a step closer to an AFC wild card berth with a 23-20 win at Indianapolis on Sunday.

Derek Carr directed Las Vegas to Daniel Carlson’s winning 33-yard field goal as time expired.

Rallying after an embarrassing email scandal that led to coach Jon Gruden’s resignation, the Raiders (9-7) can wrap up an improbable playoff spot with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.

___

4:40 p.m.

Brett Rypien has replaced Drew Lock at quarterback for the Denver Broncos against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lock suffered a right shoulder injury on a hit from Joey Bosa in the first quarter.

Lock was starting for Teddy Bridgewater, who missed his second straight game with a concussion.

___

4:28 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ eight-game winning streak is over and they’ve lost the pole position in the AFC playoff race with their 34-31 loss at Cincinnati.

The Tennessee Titans are now the top seed heading into Week 18. The Titans ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak with a 34-3 win Sunday.

The Rams’ midseason acquisitions of Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. paid off Sunday when they came back to beat the Ravens 20-19.

OBJ scored the go-ahead TD with 57 seconds left and Miller had the game-sealing sack of QB Tyler Huntley.

Jalen Hurts was only sacked once in Philadelphia’s 20-16 victory at Washington but had a scare walking off the field.

As he was walking toward the tunnel, a railing collapsed, dumping Eagles fans on to the field. Hurts was not harmed and helped some of the fans to their feet.

___

3:48 p.m.

Chicago Bears linebacker Robert Quinn has broken Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s single-season club record for sacks.

Quinn recorded his 18th sack in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants’ Mike Glennon. Dent had 17½ sacks in 1984.

Quinn now has 100½ sacks and needs just one to match his career high of 19 set with St. Louis in 2013. It’s a remarkable turnaround for a 31-year-old who had just two sacks last season — his first in Chicago.

___

3:27 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor set the team’s single-season rushing record with a 9-yard carry midway through the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Taylor began the day with 1,626 yards on the ground. On the record-breaking carry, he passed Edgerrin James’ 1,709 yards in 2000.

The crowd cheered when the record was shown on the videoboard, and the team then showed a video with James congratulating Taylor for the record.

___

3:25 p.m.

Tim Boyle will make his second straight start at quarterback for Detroit after Jared Goff was declared inactive against the Seahawks due to a knee injury.

Goff missed last week’s loss at Atlanta on the reserve/COVID-19 list but has still been bothered by a knee injury from a couple of weeks ago.

Seattle is without running back Alex Collins who was listed as questionable with a lingering abdominal injury.

Denver is missing six defensive starters for their game in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

Cornerback Bryce Callahan, linebacker Bradley Chubb, defensive tackle Mike Purcell and linebacker Baron Browning are in COVID-19 protocols while cornerback Ronald Darby and linebacker Kenny Young are inactive due to injuries.

___

3:24 p.m.

The Saints are again playing without both starting offensive tackles for a third straight week as New Orleans hosts Carolina.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, who has been struggling to overcome a knee injury, was scratched from the lineup on Sunday after being limited in practice during the week.

The offensive line also will be without right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and center Erik McCoy. Ramczyk is on the club’s COVID-19 reserve list and was sidelined by a knee injury before that. McCoy was listed as questionable on Saturday after returning to the active roster from the COVID-19 list, but ultimately was deemed not ready to play.

Similarly, the Saints elected not to activate safety Marcus Williams, who was questionable after he returned from the COVID-19 list on Saturday.

___

3:22 p.m.

Add this to an already lengthy list of bizarre moments for Antonio Brown.

Late in the third quarter of the Buccaneers’ game against the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay wide receiver stripped off his pads and jersey and ran bare-chested from the field, through the end zone and into the tunnel at MetLife Stadium.

It appeared to possibly be a show of frustration by Brown, who had three catches for 26 yards. He waved to the fans as he was leaving.

Brown was talking to teammate Mike Evans on the sideline when he began taking off his jerey and pads.

There was no immediate word from the Buccaneers on what happened or why Brown left the game.— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

2:48 p.m.

Rookie quarterback Trey Lance will make his second start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo is inactive for San Francisco’s game against Houston after injuring his right thumb last week in a loss at Tennessee. Garoppolo was listed as doubtful after not practicing all week and will sit out the game.

Lance hasn’t thrown a pass since making his only start in a 17-10 loss at Arizona in Week 5.

___

2:45 p.m.

Referee Shawn Smith sure got the attention of the fans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville trying to announce a penalty.

Smith turned on his mic and started, “ Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!” Fans immediately responded, “Heyyy!”

The referee went on to announce that Miami cornerback Nik Needham was flagged for defensive pass interference with 5:44 left in the second quarter. The Titans finished that drive with a 21-yard touchdown run by D’Onta Foreman for a 17-3 halftime lead over the Miami Dolphins.

___

2:35 p.m.

Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts has set the franchise rookie record for yards receiving and became the NFL’s second rookie tight end to top 1,000 yards receiving.

Pitts upped his season total to 1,018 yards receiving with season-high 61-yard catch and run late in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills. He broke the team’s rookie record set by Julio Jones, who had 959 yards receiving in 2011.

Pitts also inched to within 58 yards of matching the NFL record set by Mike Ditka in 1961 for most yards receiving by a rookie tight end.

Pitts’ catch led to Mike Davis scoring on a 1-yard run to cut Buffalo’s lead to 14-12 with 1:48 left in the first half.

___

2:25 p.m.

Joe Burrow has broken the single-season passing record for the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs, Burrow passed the 4,293 yards recorded by Andy Dalton in the 2013 season.

The second-year quarterback is 10 of 11 for 160 yards with two touchdown passes to Ja’Marr Chase so far.

The Chiefs lead 28-14 late in the first half.

___

12:20 p.m.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has added another accolade to his standout rookie campaign.

His 4-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers late in the second quarter of New England’s matchup with Jacksonville was his second of the game and 20th of the season, setting a new franchise record by a rookie. Jim Plunkett notched 19 in 1971 for New England.

Jones entered the game leading all rookie quarterbacks with 3,313 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Patriots lead 28-3 at halftime.

___

2:15 p.m.

Mark Andrews has set Baltimore’s single-season record for yards receiving.

Andrews came into the game needing 15 yards to surpass Michael Jackson’s mark of 1,201 from 1996. He got there on his first reception of the game, an 18-yarder in the second quarter. Andrews followed that moments later with a 33-yard catch from Tyler Huntley.

That was part of a 91-yard drive that took 9 minutes off the clock and ended in a field goal that put Baltimore up 10-0 on the Los Angeles Rams. Matthew Stafford has thrown two interceptions, one of which was run back 17 yards for a touchdown by Chuck Clark.

___

2:14 p.m.

Tennessee tight end MyCole Pruitt has been carted off the field with a right leg injury after being caught up in a pile.

Pruitt’s right foot was bent as he banged on the field. A cart came out quickly, and an air cast was put on Pruitt’s right leg. Titans coach Mike Vrabel was among those helping the tight end up off the field and onto the cart.

The tight end was blocking on a run by D’Onta Foreman that went for a 1-yard loss with about 6 minutes left in the second quarter.

The Titans have used 88 different players this season, most in a non-strike NFL season.

___

2:05 p.m.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen is now the NFL’s first quarterback to run for six or more touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.

Allen scored of runs of 4 and 1 yard in the first quarter Sunday to give the Bills a 14-2 lead over the Atlanta Falcons.

Allen now has 31 career touchdown runs.

___

2:02 p.m.

Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones suffered a neck injury and was lifted onto a stretcher and carted off the field after a nasty collision with a camera operator on the sideline during the second quarter against Philadelphia.

He was ruled out of the rest of the game.

The camera operator also received medical attention after Seals-Jones ran into him at full speed in the corner by one of the end zones at FedEx Field.

He walked off under his own power and waved to the cheering crowd.

___

1:58 p.m.

Joe Burrow has thrown a 72-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase to cut Cincinnati’s cut deficit against Kansas City to seven points.

Patrick Mahomes threw two first-quarter touchdown passes to give the Chiefs a 14-0 lead at Cincinnati.

Mahomes connected with Demarcus Robinson for a 29-yard score, then hit Travis Kelce for a 3-yard TD with 2:50 left in the quarter.

On the second play of Cincinnati’s next drive, Burrow and Chase hooked up for the big touchdown.

The Chiefs have already won the AFC West and are playing for home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Bengals, with a win, can clinch the AFC North.

___

1:50 p.m.

It won’t completely salvage his rough rookie campaign, but Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence has notched another franchise record.

With his 40-yard completion to receiver Laquon Treadwell in the first quarter of their matchup with New England, Lawrence has set the Jaguars single-season rookie passing yards mark.

Lawrence now holds Jacksonville’s rookie records for completions and passing yards.

He entered the game leading all rookies with 319 completions and ranking second with 3,225 yards passing. He needed 47 just more yards passing to break Gardner Minshew’s record for the most in franchise history by a rookie. Minshew threw for 3,271 yards in 2019.

The Jaguars trail 14-3 in the second quarter.

___

1:35 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just threw his NFL-leading fourth pick-6 of the season.

Chuck Clark stepped in front of tight end Tyler Higbee and returned the interception 17 yards to give the Baltimore Ravens a 7-0 lead.

Stafford is the NFL’s third-highest rated passer but his bugaboo has been interceptions returned for touchdowns.

___

1:25 p.m.

Miami Dolphins rookie Jaylen Waddle needs six catches today to set the mark for most catches in a season by a rookie.

Anquan Bolden had 101 catches in 2003. Waddle came into Sunday’s game with a team-high 96 catches for 941 yards and five touchdowns. He’s already had three games with 10 or more catches, second-most by a rookie.

The first-round pick out of Alabama got his first catch of the day on a short pass by Tua Tagovailoa that was smothered for no gain.

___

1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia’s attempt to clinch an NFC wild-card spot is off to a rough start.

The Eagles allowed Washington to go up 7-0 just 3:06 in on rookie Jaret Patterson’s touchdown run that capped a six-play, 67-yard opening drive. The Eagles failed to convert on fourth-and-1 from Washington’s 24-yard line on their first possession.

The Eagles can get into the playoffs with a victory and help around the league.

___

12:20 p.m.

The NFL will kick off Week 17 with moments of silence at every game in remembrance of Hall of Famer John Madden, who died this week at age 85.

Madden posted a 103-32-7 regular season coaching record and led the Raiders to a win in Super Bowl 11.

As a broadcaster Madden was a 16-time Emmy Award winning sports analyst. And thanks to video games, Madden became a cultural icon for generations of fans.

The league is also mourning the death of Dan Reeves at age 77. Reeves is the only person to appear in multiple Super Bowls as both a player and a coach.

He won Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys as a running back and assistant coach. And he led Denver to three Super Bowls and lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl 33 as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He also coached the New York Giants. Including the playoffs, Reeves’ record was 201-174-2.

___

12:05 p.m.

Lamar Jackson will miss a third consecutive game for the Baltimore Ravens with his injured ankle.

Jackson is inactive for the Ravens, who do have backup quarterback Tyler Huntley back this week from the COVID-19 list. Baltimore hosts the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson was injured in a loss at Cleveland on Dec. 12. The Ravens have lost four in a row, putting their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

___

11:50 a.m.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is slated to start against Las Vegas after coming off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wentz, who is unvaccinated, had a negative test Sunday and was cleared to play under new protocols adopted by the NFL and the players’ union. He went on the COVID-19 list Tuesday and was required to isolate for five days.

The Colts would clinch a playoff berth with a victory against the Raiders. Wentz has passed for 3,230 yards and 25 touchdowns in 15 games this season.

Colts guard Quenton Nelson and linebacker Darius Leonard also are expected to play after coming off the COVID-19 list.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_127901792-6e2ea2facea44289808c8190dcddca8b-1.jpg Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)