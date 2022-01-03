EC swims in Holiday Hop Invitational

GREENFIELD — The East Clinton swim teams competed in the Zane Trace Holiday Hop Invitational swim meet Wednesday at McClain High School.

Shane Lynch led the ECHS boys swim team with nine points, including a first-place swim in the 500 free.

On the girls side, Kenton Deaton and Brooklyn Hamilton were the top point-scorers.

SUMMARY

December 29, 2021

@McClain High School

Holiday Hop Invitational

Boys Results

Chillicothe 120 Zane Trace 35 East Clinton 24 Adena 14

200 FREESTYLE: Shane Lynch (SR) 2:43.32 (3rd); Tanner Fooce (SR) 3:04.74 (5th)

50 FREESTYLE: Elyon Hackmann (FR) 29.31 (8th)

100 FREESTYLE: Bo Frye (FR) 1:23.55 (7th)

500 FREESTYLE: Lynch 7:49.45 (1st)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Hackmann, Fooce, Teddy Murphy (JR), Jacob George (FR) 2:24.13 (4th)

100 BACKSTROKE: Hackmann 1:25.75 (3rd)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Murphy 2:05.92 (3rd)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY: George, Fooce, Frye, Lynch 5:24.20 (4th)

MIXED 200 MEDLEY RELAY: Jade Campbell (SO), Brooklyn Hamilton (SO), Fooce, Frye; 2:59.88 (6th)

MIXED 200 “SNOWBALL” RELAY: Murphy, Kenton Deaton (SR), Jenna Stanley (SR), Frye; 3:51.59 (6th)

–

Girls Results:

Chillicothe 85 Zane Trace 58 East Clinton 31 Adena 15

200 FREESTYLE: Kenton Deaton (SR) 3:05.41 (3rd); Jenna Stanley (SR) 3:39.20 (6th)

50 FREESTYLE: Savannah Tolle (JR) 38.14 (6th); Kaylyn Deaton (SO) 40.41 (7th); Brooklyn Hamilton (SO) 42.47 (8th); Jade Campbell (SO) 48.72 (13th)

100 BUTTERFLY: Tolle 1:41.48 (3rd)

100 FREESTYLE: Ke. Deaton 1:20.56 (4th); Emmy Chambliss (SO) 1:24.99 (5th); Melanie Harner (JR) 1:39.57 (7th); Campbell 2:02.61 (10th)

200 FREESTYLE RELAY: Ka. Deaton, Hamilton, Stanley, Tolle; 2:44.30 (3rd)

100 BACKSTROKE: Chambliss 1:44.53 (4th); Harner 1:48.80 (5th)

100 BREASTSTROKE: Hamilton 1:47.47 (2nd); Ka. Deaton 1:52.65 (3rd)

400 FREESTYLE RELAY: Chambliss, Stanley, Harner, Ke. Deaton; 6:15.77 (3rd)

MIXED 200 MEDLEY RELAY: Campbell, Hamilton, Fooce, Frye; 2:59.88 (6th)

MIXED 200 “SNOWBALL” RELAY: Murphy, Ke. Deaton, Stanley, Frye; 3:51.59 (6th)