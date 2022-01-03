Falcons notch second win over Tigers 47-36

BETHEL — In a defensive battle, Clinton-Massie defeated Bethel-Tate 47-36 Thursday night in a battle of SBAAC teams.

Clinton-Massie is 2-4 on the year while Bethel-Tate falls to 3-6.

Blake Ireland had 14 points for Clinton-Massie to go along with a team-best four steals.

Carter Euton had 13 points, three assists and three steals.

Kody Zantene had 11 points and 11 of the team’s 22 rebounds.

Massie led 20-19 at halftime and slowly began to pull away in the third, holding a 30-24 advantage going to the final period. Clinton-Massie’s defense never allowed Bethel-Tate to get in a rhythm offensively.

The two teams were part of the Bethel-Tate holiday tournament but Clinton-Massie’s opening game was cancelled becuase of Covid-19.

SUMMARY

December 30, 2021

@Bethel-Tate High School

Clinton-Massie 47 Bethel-Tate 36

CM^4^16^10^17^^47

BT^8^11^5^12^^36

(47) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Engelhard 1-0-0-2 Euton 5-1-2-13 Zantene 4-0-3-11 Ireland 6-1-1-14 Russell 1-0-1-3 Lamb 1-0-0-2 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Jones 0-0-0-0 Trick 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 19-2-7-47

FIELD GOALS: CM (19-40) Ireland 6-11, Euton 5-8

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (2-9) Euton 1-2

FREE THROWS: CM (7-11) Euton 2-2

REBOUNDS: CM-22 (Zantene 11, Euton 4, Russell 4)

ASSISTS: CM-6 (Euton 3)

STEALS: CM-12 (Ireland 4, Euton 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0

TURNOVERS: CM-10

