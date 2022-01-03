Falcons notch second win over Tigers 47-36

BETHEL — In a defensive battle, Clinton-Massie defeated Bethel-Tate 47-36 Thursday night in a battle of SBAAC teams.
Clinton-Massie is 2-4 on the year while Bethel-Tate falls to 3-6.
Blake Ireland had 14 points for Clinton-Massie to go along with a team-best four steals.
Carter Euton had 13 points, three assists and three steals.
Kody Zantene had 11 points and 11 of the team’s 22 rebounds.
Massie led 20-19 at halftime and slowly began to pull away in the third, holding a 30-24 advantage going to the final period. Clinton-Massie’s defense never allowed Bethel-Tate to get in a rhythm offensively.
The two teams were part of the Bethel-Tate holiday tournament but Clinton-Massie’s opening game was cancelled becuase of Covid-19.
SUMMARY
December 30, 2021
@Bethel-Tate High School
Clinton-Massie 47 Bethel-Tate 36
CM^4^16^10^17^^47
BT^8^11^5^12^^36
(47) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Engelhard 1-0-0-2 Euton 5-1-2-13 Zantene 4-0-3-11 Ireland 6-1-1-14 Russell 1-0-1-3 Lamb 1-0-0-2 Zimmerman 0-0-0-0 Jones 0-0-0-0 Trick 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 19-2-7-47
FIELD GOALS: CM (19-40) Ireland 6-11, Euton 5-8
3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (2-9) Euton 1-2
FREE THROWS: CM (7-11) Euton 2-2
REBOUNDS: CM-22 (Zantene 11, Euton 4, Russell 4)
ASSISTS: CM-6 (Euton 3)
STEALS: CM-12 (Ireland 4, Euton 3)
BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0
TURNOVERS: CM-10