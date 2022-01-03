WHS boys return to action with easy win

BEAVERCREEK — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team returned to action Monday with a 2727 to 1747 win over Legacy Christian at Beaver-Vu Lanes.

Wilmington had six of 10 individual games over the 200 mark. Hunter Gallion led the team with a 449 series.

WHS had two solid teams games but struggled in the first two bakers games (161, 134). The Hurricane picked up the pace in the final two bakers with 230 and 202.

SUMMARY

January 3, 2022

@Beaver-Vu Lanes

Wilmington 2727 Legacy Christian 1747

WHS: 1021, 979 (bakers) 161, 134, 230, 202

Jayden Tackett 216, 202; Isaac Pletcher 219, 154; Landon Mellinger 185, 158; Lucas Neff 185, 232; Hunter Gallion 216, 233

LC: 617, 639 (bakers) 115, 143, 130, 103)

Tyler Erwin 116, 94; Nathaniel Wolfe 136, 149; Robin Liad 173, 177; Faith Holtkamp 74, 93; Bradley Lomelin 118, 126