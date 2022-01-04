Ladycats pick up road win at Reading

READING — A big second quarter offensively led Blanchester to a 58-49 win Monday night over Reading in non-league girls basketball action.

Blanchester is 5-6 with the win and has won two straight and three of its last five. Reading drops to 3-8.

The Ladycats fell behind by nine early in the game, coach Pete Jackson reported, but outscored Reading 20-8 in the second to seize a 26-17 halftime advantage.

“We were getting good looks (in the first quarter), just couldn’t get anything to fall,” said Jackson. “(In) second quarter, we turned it on and were able to get to the basket and feed our post.”

Blanchester put up 32 points in the second half and was able to maintain the lead to the end.

Olivia Potts had 17 points, six assists and three steals to lead BHS.

Daelyn Staehling had 12 points off the bench. Torie Potts had nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Ainsley Whitaker hauled in eight rebounds.

SUMMARY

January 3, 2022

@Reading High School

Blanchester 58 Reading 49

B^6^20^15^17^^58

R^9^8^14^18^^49

(58) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Irwin 2-1-0-5 Tipton 1-0-0-2 Waldron 1-0-1-3 Coyle 3-0-3-9 T. Potts 2-0-4-8 Whitaker 1-0-0-2 Staehling 4-1-3-12 O. Potts 5-1-6-17 TOTALS 19-3-17-58

FIELD GOALS: B (19-62) Staehling 4-10 Irwin 2-3

3 PT FIELD GOALS: B (3-11) Staehling 1-2 Irwin 1-2

FREE THROWS: B (17-28) O. Potts 6-8 T. Potts 4-6 Staehling 3-5

REBOUNDS: B-35 (T. Potts 9, Whitaker 8, O. Potts 5, Staehling 5, Coyle 4, Tipton 3)

ASSISTS: B-14 (O. Potts 6, T. Potts 4, Staehling 2)

STEALS: B-9 (T. Potts 4, O. Potts 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: B-2 (T. Potts 1, Staehling 1)

TURNOVERS: B-12

