EC alumni help earn over $1,000 for Project TRUST

East Clinton’s Project TRUST fourth annual alumni basketball event raised more than $1,033 to support future Project TRUST camps at East Clinton Middle School.

The event was sponsored by Project TRUST and the Clinton County Foundation. Project TRUST is a camp for middle school students to learn about respect, understanding and team work.

The event included 32 EC alumni competing in a mini-tournament,( Photo of team rosters included) as well as a three-point shootout between games. The three-point shootout winner was Sabina Elementary student Jackson Earley.

The 2008-2010 team came out on top with a 2-0 record in the tournament.

In first round of play the 1997-07 team lost to the 2018-21 team while the 2008-2010 team defeated the 2011-2017 team.

In the consolation game the 2011-17 team defeated the 1997-07 team.

The championship game had the 2008-10 team defeating the 2018-21 team by two points. The winning team consisted of Destiny Allen, BriAnna Perry, Amanda Odell, Steve McFadden, Matt McFadden, Steven Sodini, and Brandon Pinkerton.

Other teams and their players were:

1994-07: Kaci Curtis, Jamie Clark, JB Brunner, Lester Robinson, Robert Earley, Thomas Sodini, Michael McFadden, Jason Fox.

2011-18: Dewey Runk, Amber Ostrander, Misty Bean, Hannah Barnes, Derick Luttrell, Cameron Conner.

2018-21: Wyatt Floyd, Paige Lilly, Lacey Peterman, Kaitlin Durbin, Seth Garrison, Rhylee Luttrell, Makenzy Weiner, Quinten Tolle, Coy Farley, Kent Davis.

The East Clinton Project TRUST team said the event was made possible by Jim and Sheilah Boland, the Clinton County Foundation, Amy Crowe and the EC athletic boosters, athletic director Brian Carey, the ECHS girls basketball team, announcer Jimmy Curtis, the East Clinton administration and all of the participants in the tournament and shootout.

