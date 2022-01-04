Boys Basketball Final: Hillsboro 69 Blanchester 51

HILLSBORO — Blanchester High School graduate Miles Burton and his Hillsboro High School boys basketball team defeated Blanchester 69-51 Tuesday in a non-league game at the Highland County gym.

Blanchester is 1-9 on the year. Hillsboro goes to 6-5.

Brison Lucas led Blanchester with 21 points. Gabe McVey had 11 points.

The Indians had a balanced scoring attack with Ethan Parry and Hunter Price scoring 19 points each. Bryce Parson had 16 points.

Hillsboro raced out to a 23-13 lead after one with Parry netting 12 points.

Despite 12 points from Lucas in the second, Blanchester was unable to gain any ground, trailing by 10 at the break, 46-36. Price poured in 14 points in the second.

The pace and scoring was much less in the second half, the teams combining for just 38 points.

Hillsboro was a sizzling 19 for 22 at the free throw line while Blanchester was an equally proficient 11 for 14.

SUMMARY

January 4, 2022

@Hillsboro High School

Hillsboro 69, Blanchester 51

H^23^23^11^12^^69

B^13^23^6^9^^51

(51) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 4-0-0-8 Lucas 6-0-9-21 Dick 0-0-0-0 Haun 0-0-0-0 Creager 0-0-0-0 West 1-0-0-2 Hogsett 0-0-0-0 McVey 5-1-0-11 Wood 1-1-0-3 Osborn 2-0-2-6 Wymer 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 19-2-11/14-51

(69) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Parry 6-4-3-19 Captain 3-1-2-9 Kibler 0-0-0-0 Griffith 1-0-0-2 Turner 0-0-0-0 Wyckoff 0-0-0-0 Middleton 1-0-0-2 Parsons 5-0-6-16 Watson 0-0-0-0 Price 5-1-8-19 TOTALS 22-6-19/22-69