Boys Basketball Final: Monroe 52 Clinton-Massie 40

MONROE — Clinton-Massie struggled early and late Tuesday night in a 52-40 loss to Monroe in non-league boys basketball.

The Falcons were outscored 33-19 in the first and fourth quarter but won the middle two periods 21-19.

The Falcons are 2-5 this season. The Hornets are 5-7.

Carter Euton had 13 points to top the Massie scoring list.

Keegan Lamb came off the bench with 10 points and five rebounds. Blake Ireland led with 10 rebounds and two assists. Jerry Trout also had two assists.

Drew Taylor scored 20 points to lead Monroe.

SUMMARY

January 4, 2022

Monroe 52, Clinton-Massie 40

M^15^10^9^18^^52

CM^8^11^10^11^^40

(52) MONROE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Deckard 1-0-0-2 Weller 2-0-6-10 Taylor 4-2-10-20 Dean 2-1-0-5 Hitchcock 3-0-1-7 Nolen 1-0-1-3 Borneman 2-0-1-5 TOTALS 15-3-19-52

(40) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Engelhard 0-0-0-0 Euton 4-1-4-13 Ireland 3-1-0-7 Jones 0-0-0-0 Russell 2-0-0-4 Lamb 3-0-4-10 Trout 2-1-0-5 Trick 0-0-1-1 Muterspaw 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 14-3-9-40

FIELD GOALS: CM 14-49 (Trout 2-3); M 15-45

3 PT FIELD GOALS:CM 3-17 (Trout 1-2); M 3-17

FREE THROWS: CM 9-14 (Lamb 4-4 Euton 4-5); M 19-31 (Taylor 10-13 Weller 6-9)

REBOUNDS: CM-33 (Ireland 10 Trick 6 Lamb 5 Euton 4); M-32 (Weller 9 Dean 7)

ASSISTS: CM-5 (Ireland 2 Trout 2); M-9 (Weller 3)

STEALS: CM-3; M-5

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1 (Russell); M-2

TURNOVERS: CM-10; M-8

