Comets win defensive battle with Quakers

WILMINGTON — Capital University came away with a 59-50 victory over the Wilmington College men’s basketball team in a defensive Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Fred Raizk Arena Tuesday evening.

Offense was at a premium and Wilmington seemed to cash in early as a Travis Mitchell putback layup gave the hosts a 12-8 lead just over six minutes into the game. The Comets, who typically play physical defensive style of basketball, responded by holding the hosts to just six points over the final 13-plus minutes of the first half. The visitors scored 18 during that stretch and took a 28-18 lead into halftime.

After shooting under 25 percent from the field in the first half, Wilmington rebounded to pull within 46-44 on a Jeffery Mansfield three-pointer at the top of the arc with 7:38 to play, but five Griffin Doseck free throws over the next four minutes without a Wilmington point sealed the game.

Both teams made 20 baskets from the field and less than five triples, but the Comets made 16-of-23 free throws compared to 6-of-11 for the Quakers. Capital also won the battle of the boards 42-30.

Bryce Bird and Mansfield finished with 11 points. Mansfield also had a team-best seven rebounds and four assists.

Wilmington heads to nationally-ranked Marietta College Saturday.