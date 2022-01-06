WC women end Capital skid with 61-56 win

BEXLEY, Ohio — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team used a 37-22 rebounding advantage to open the New Year with a 61-56 win at Capital University in Ohio Athletic Conference action Wednesday evening.

The victory was the Fightin’ Quakers’ first at Capital in a dozen tries, dating back to a 66-60 win on Jan. 30, 2013.

The start from Wilmington is what proved to be the difference in the game. Brooke Davis and Haley Cook both scored twice while the defense held Capital to just 2-of-9 from the field to take a 13-5 lead after 10 minutes. A Davis three-pointer midway through the second quarter put the visitors up 23-10, but the hosts ended the half scoring on 6-of-7 possessions to pull within eight (32-24) at halftime.

Capital promptly scored the first six points of the third quarter, and after a defensive stop, had a chance to tie the game or take the lead down 32-30, but couldn’t convert. Zahrya Bailey answered with four straight points. Kenzie Campbell ended the period with a three, pushing the WC advantage to 45-36 with 10 minutes to play.

Another Campbell triple three-and-a-half minutes into the fourth quarter put the Quakers up 53-44, but the Comets wouldn’t go away and pulled within 55-52. Both teams had two chances to score which included two Capital missed free throws, but the Comets looked to force a shot clock violation as Campbell’s triple with the shot clock running out was blocked. Wilmington then visited the only bank open in Bexley on a weeknight at around 8:50 p.m. as Kennedy Lewis’s long-distance heave kissed off the glass and in.

Down six, Capital made two free throws, forced a turnover and made two more at the line to get within 58-56 with 26 seconds left. Lewis was fouled and made 1-of-2, giving the Comets the ball back trailing by three. After two timeouts, Laney Murphy got a decent look from the top of the arc, but her triple went off front iron. Lewis corralled the rebound, was fouled, and sealed the game with two free throws.

Individually, a trio of Quakers — Campbell, Lewis and Cook — scored in double figures while Bailey and Cook both finished with eight rebounds. Lewis had six of the team’s 11 assists.

Wilmington (6-6, 2-3 OAC) heads to nationally-ranked Marietta College 2 p.m. Saturday.