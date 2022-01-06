EC loses big lead, pulls out OT win 58-56

LEES CREEK — After losing a double digit lead late in the game, East Clinton rallied for a 58-56 win Thursday in a non-league girls basketball game at the EC gym.

“It wasn’t pretty but it was a win,” EC head coach Bill Bean said.

East Clinton goes to 10-1 with the victory while Cedarville drops to 4-7.

East Clinton trailed 22-21 at halftime and went to the fourth quarter down one.

But the Astros lead grew to 10, Bean said, before Cedarville closed regulation with a big run to send the game in to overtime.

In the extra session, East Clinton had nine points, with Libby Evanshine scoring four, to secure the win.

Evanshine finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and eight steals. In all, East Clinton had 25 steals, with Jordan Collom coming up with seven and Kelsi Lilly adding six.

In the junior varsity game, East Clinton came out on top in another close one, 32-29.

Madi Frazer had eight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 12 for the game. Jozie Jones led East Clinton with 13 points.

SUMMARY

January 6, 2022

@East Clinton High School

CV^6^16^15^12^7^56

EC^9^12^15^13^9^^58

(56) CEDARVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kailee Suton 2-0-1-5 Molly Mossing 5-0-4-14 Ayden Rodgers 2-1-6-11 Mili Smith 3-0-0-6 Ciara Horney 7-6-0-20 TOTALS 19-7-11/12-56

(58) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jordan Collom 3-0-1-7 Libby Evanshine 5-0-9-19 Kami Whiteaker 3-0-2-8 Landon Runyon 4-0-1-9 Jozie Jones 0-0-0-0 Kelsi Lilly 4-0-1-9 Jayden Murphy 3-0-0-6 TOTALS 22-0-14/22-58

REBOUNDS: EC-22 (Evanshine 7 Lilly 3 Runyon 3 Collom 3 Jones 3 Murphy 3)

ASSISTS: EC-10 (Collom 5 Evanshine 3)

STEALS: EC-25 (Evanshine 8 Collom 7 Lilly 6 Whiteaker 2 Runyon 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-5 (Runyon 3 Evanshine 2)

TURNOVERS: EC-10