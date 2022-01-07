Wilmington 8th grade has big second half in 43-20 win

Wilmington outscored Blanchester 26-2 in the second half Thursday en route to a 43-20 win in eighth grade boys basketball action.

Ayden Basham had 11 points to pace the Blanchester (4-4 on the year).

Cohen Neff followed with four points for Blan while Lyric Dunham had three and Matthew Adkins scored two.

For Wilmington, Cam Griffith had 19 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Chase Fickert had eigt points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Eddie Brooks had three points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Brady Tolliver had nine points while Jessie Keith had four points and four rebounds. Carr grabbed five rebounds.

The game was tight at half, with Blanchester on top 18-17. But Wilmington “came out and fought, being down two key players for the game and one starter for a half,” coach Mike Brown said.

“I like where we are right now. This game has given me more confidence in our bench and we are ready to roll in the second half of our schedule,” he said.