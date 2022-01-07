Boys Basketball Final: Franklin 89, Blanchester 57

BLANCHESTER — Franklin’s high-powered offense and zone defense propelled the Wildcats to an 89-57 win over Blanchester in boys basketball action Friday night at BHS.

After a season-opening loss to Lakota West, Franklin has won nine straight to improve to 9-1 on the season. Blanchester fell to 1-10.

After falling behind 22-8 in the first quarter, Blanchester battled back. The Wildcats went on a 19-5 run to tie the game at 27 with 4:00 left in the second quarter.

“These guys make me proud every time they play because they just never quit,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “When you aren’t winning consistently, it’s easy to throw in the towel. I’d take these guys into a fight anytime.”

Just 10 seconds later, Isaiah Bales made a three to put Franklin back on top. It started a 25-4 run that carried into the third quarter and put the game out of reach.

Nate Paarlberg led Franklin with 27 points on 11 of 14 shooting. He also had eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Bales added 18 points.

Weber cited the challenges of Franklin’s 1-3-1 zone defense with its long, athletic players that make getting into an offensive rhythm difficult.

“Facing that 1-3-1 with that personnel, you hope your guys find a seam and make the right pass,” Weber said. “It’s an intimidating 1-3-1 because of the speed, length and agility of all five players. I was proud of the way the guys attacked it.”

Brison Lucas kept the Wildcats in the game early with his outside shooting. For the game, he made 6 of 7 from three-point range on the way to 25 points.

“It’s been great to see his progressive improvement throughout the year,” Weber said. “He understands which shots work for him. He was mechanically sound from the perimeter tonight to keep us in it. His offensive game has been fun to watch progress.”

Gabe McVey added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

SUMMARY

Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

At Blanchester High School

Franklin 89, Blanchester 57

F^25^20^23^21^^89

B^16^15^11^15^^57

(89) FRANKLIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kai Cook 3-1-0-7, Evan Fry 2-1-0-5, Noah Rich 8-3-2-21, Pierce Baulerle 0-0-1-1, Isaiah Bales 7-4-0-18, Ashton Everitt 2-0-1-5, Nate Paarlberg 11-1-4-27, Rocky Williams 2-1-0-5. TOTALS 35-11-8-89.

(57) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-fp) Bryce Sipple 4-0-1-9, Brison Lucas 9-6-1-25, Dylan Creager 1-1-0-3, Gabe McVey 5-3-1-14, Andrew Osborn 3-0-0-6. TOTALS 22-10-3-57.

FIELD GOALS: F 35/63 (Paarlberg 11/14, Rich 8/17, Bales 7/12); B 22/49 (Lucas 9/14)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: F 11/28 (Bales 4/9, Rich 3/8); B 10/18 (Lucas 6/7)

FREE THROWS: F 8/12 (Paarlberg 4/5); B 3/16

REBOUNDS: F 42 (Baulerle 10, Paarlberg 8, Rich 7, Everitt 7); B 22 (McVey 6, Osborn 4)

ASSISTS: F 20 (Baulerle 6, Bales 4, Rich 3, Paarlberg 3); B 11 (McVey 4)

STEALS: F 9; B 4

BLOCKED SHOTS: F 1 (Paarlberg 1); B 0

TURNOVERS: F 13; B 16

