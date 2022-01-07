Boys Basketball Final: Batavia 65, Clinton-Massie 33

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Four Bulldogs scored in double-figures to help Batavia to a 65-33 rout of host Clinton-Massie Friday at Brian Mudd Court.

Kellen Epps led the way with 16 points. Teammate and SBC leading scorer, Mason Weisbrodt with 25.7 points per game entering Friday, scored 12 in three quarters.

Jerry Trout led Massie (2-6, 0-3) with 13 points, including four three-pointers.

The Bulldogs dominated this Southern Buckeye Conference American Division showdown most of the evening. After Massie went up 5-4 with 5:20 left in the first quarter, Batavia (7-4, 3-1) outscored the Falcons 29-6 the rest of the first half to lead 33-11 going into the intermission.

Massie scored the first seven points of the second half, but again, Batavia responded, outscoring Massie 22-8 the rest of the third quarter to lead 55-26.

Batavia built a 30-point cushion when it went up 60-30 with 3:32 left in the contest.

SUMMARY

January 7, 2022

@Brian Mudd Court

Batavia 65 Clinton-Massie 33

B^19^14^22^10^^65

CM^7^4^15^7^^33

(65) BATAVIA (fg-ft-tp) Epps 6-2-16, Applegate 5-0-12, Myers 1-1-3, Weisbrodt 6-0-12, Berger 0-0-0, Bell 0-0-0, Kongo 3-1-10, Lisk 0-0-0, Hensley 1-0-3, Taylor 0-0-0, Brose 0-0-0, Conner 3-1-7, Shepherd 1-0-2. Total 26-5-65. 3-point goals: 8 (Kongo 3, Epps 2, Applegate 2, Hensley). FTM-FTA 5-8, 63 percent.

(33) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Euton 1-1-3, Lamb 0-0-0, Ireland 1-2-5, Trout 4-1-13, Russell 2-1-5, Engelhard 0-0-0, Dillion 0-0-0, Denehy 0-0-0, Zimmerman 0-0-0, Trick 1-0-2, Muterspaw 2-0-5, Williams 0-0-0. Total 11-5-33. 3-point goals: 6 (Trout 4, Ireland, Muterspaw). FTM-FTA 5-14, 36 percent.

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cm2KLamb0107ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmBIreland0107ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmCEuton0107ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmGMuterspaw0107ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmJTrout0107ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmKLamb0107ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_BBK_cmOTrick0107ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark