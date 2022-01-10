Wilmington boys fifth in Viking Classic

DAYTON — Wilmington finishd fifth Saturday in the Viking Classic bowling tournament.

As a team, Wilmington had a pinfall count of 3,924, while fourth place Riverside had 3,975.

Centerville was first at 4,421 while Springboro second 4,220 and Graham third 4,011.

Individually, Hunter Gallion had a solid day with a 610 series (212, 196, 202).

Jayden Tackett and Landon Mellinger both finished with 590 series. Tackett had games of 195, 199, 196 while Mellinger went 180, 182, 228.

Isaac Pletcher had 457 series. Anthony Perez had two games of 314 while Austin Brooks had a single game of 163.