7 champs push WHS to top at Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Wilmington was an easy winner Saturday at the Bellbrook Invitational wrestling tournament.

The Hurricane finished with 317 points while runnerup Northmont had 257.5.

Mathias Stuckey won the 106 pound weight class for the Hurricane. Carson Hibbs and Thane McCoy went back-to-back titles, Hibbs (5:10 pin) winning at 132 and McCoy (9-3 decision) winning at 138.

Gage Davis made it four champions for the Hurricane by pinning Carson Krueger of Turpin in the final match at 157 pounds. Thad Stuckey made it two in a row with a thrilling 7-5 overtime win against Austin Sellers of Dayton Christian in the championship match at 165.

The last two weight classes, 215 and 285, also went to the Hurricane. PJ McKnight was champion at 215 with a 1:38 pin of Ty Thomas of Triad in the finale then Brett Brooks capped the impressive day for WHS by pinning Preston Brown of Madison in 5:01 in the title bout at 285.

Other placers for Wilmington were Elijah Hibbs second at 126 pounds, Darius Stewart third at 113 pounds, Josh Snell third at 190 pounds, Alex Smith fifth at 144 pounds, Brayden Smith fifth at 175.