Fisher leads Lady Hurricane at Viking Classic

DAYTON — Wlmington’s Kylie Fisher made the all-tournament team Saturday in the Viking Classic girls bowling tournament.
As a team, Wilmington was fourth overall, with a 3,377 pinfall count.
Graham was first 3,712, Xenia second 3,695 and Northmont third 3,483.
Fisher had games of 196, 205 and 150 to earn a spot among the top four individuals in the tournament.
Haylee Wright missed the all-tournament team by two pins. She had a 549 series (205, 165, 179).
Tori Piatt had 488 for WHS while Kala Hatfield had a 454 series. Lexus Reiley bowled two games (280) and sub bowlers finished with 93.