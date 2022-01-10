Fisher leads Lady Hurricane at Viking Classic

DAYTON — Wlmington’s Kylie Fisher made the all-tournament team Saturday in the Viking Classic girls bowling tournament.

As a team, Wilmington was fourth overall, with a 3,377 pinfall count.

Graham was first 3,712, Xenia second 3,695 and Northmont third 3,483.

Fisher had games of 196, 205 and 150 to earn a spot among the top four individuals in the tournament.

Haylee Wright missed the all-tournament team by two pins. She had a 549 series (205, 165, 179).

Tori Piatt had 488 for WHS while Kala Hatfield had a 454 series. Lexus Reiley bowled two games (280) and sub bowlers finished with 93.