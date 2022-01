The Blanchester seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Williamsburg 45-10 Monday night.

Coach Bella Cook her squad played hard throughout, despite having just five players available for the game.

Jade Jackson led Blanchester with six points while Shian McNeely had four. Cook said Lily Rice was quick on her feet to get several rebounds and a steal. Katie Hinkle and Paityn Conley worked hard together to get past the defensive pressure.