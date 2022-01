The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated Williamsburg 40-11 Monday night.

Blanchester (4-3 on the year) had just six players available, coach Jamey Grogg said. “I was really pleased with our effort,” Grogg said.

Emma Hartmann had three points while Karlee Tipton, Tobi Tedrick, Hailie Harris and Allison Trovillo had two points each. Bailie Bare also played well in the game, Grogg added.