WHS bowlers post easy wins over Lions

WILMINGTON — In a pair of easy wins, Wilmington defeated New Richmond easily in a pair of SBAAC American Division bowling matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

For the Lady Hurricane, the final score was 2152 to 1941 in favor of WHS, which keeps the local squad unbeaten in conference play.

Kylie Fisher was the high scorer with games of 181, 157.

Tori Piatt had 168, 139 while Lexus Reiley finished with 165, 125. Kala Hatfield had 143, 122 and Haylee Wright bowled 133, 149.

Wilmington had 1482 in two team games then posted baker games of 173, 154, 146, 197.

On the boys side, Jayden Tackett led the way in a 2811 to 2236 WHS victory. Wilmington is in first place in the league with just one loss.

Tackett had games of 196 and 227.

Hunter Gallion had a 407 two-game set while Isaac Pletcher finished with 404. Landon Mellinger had 234 and 169 games. Anthony Perez finished with 210, 183

WHS led 2030 to 1655 after two team games then bowled baker games of 211, 173, 163, 234.