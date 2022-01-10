Winemiller leads Blanchester over Georgetown 52-31

BLANCHESTER — Emma Winemiller poured in seven three-pointers to lead Blanchester to a 52-31 win over Georgetown Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball at the BHS gym.

The win was big for the Ladycats, who were coming off a 68-50 loss to Batavia on Saturday.

Blanchester goes to 6-7 overall and 4-2 in the division with the win. Georgetown falls to 1-12, 0-6.

The Ladycats trailed 13-10 after one but began to take control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring Georgetown 15-7. BHS led 25-20 at halftime.

Defense was the name of the game for Blanchester in the third, holding the G-Men to just four points. It was 38-24 Blan after three.

Winemiller finished the night with 27 points.

Olivia Potts scored nine points and Ainsley Whitaker added six. Gracie Irwin, Macey Waldron, Jazmyn Ambrocio, Torie Potts and Daelyn Staehling had two points each for Blanchester.