G-Men sweep Wildcats at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON — Georgetown swept SBAAC National Division bowling matches from Blanchester Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Ladycats lost 2109 to 1608. Madi Pembleton led with a 306 series and was followed by Katelyn Toles 266, Kayla Lanham 238, Gracie Kaehler 196 and Emily Wilson 167. Blanchester is 3-6.

On the boys side, it was a 2631 to 2331 match. Bryan Brewer had a 433 to lead Blanchester (6-3 on season) while Ryan Brewer came in at 409. Jacob Shelton 321, Braxton McFaddin 264, Brett Bandow 125 (one game) and Dakota Abney 123 (one game) rounded out the BHS scoring.