Beavercreek tops Wilmington in girls hoops 43-29

BEAVERCREEK — Wilmington trailed 12-3 after one quarter to Beavercreek Monday and lost 43-29 in a non-league girls basketball game at BHS.

Sophie Huffman led Wilmington with 11 points and three assists.

Katie Murphy grabbed nine rebounds and scored nine points.

It was not a god shooting night for the Lady Hurricane, who made 24 percent of field goals and 43 percent of free throws.

Wilmington is 4-6 on the year while Beavercreek goes to 8-5.

SUMMARY

January 10, 2022

@Beavercreek High School

Beavercreek 43 Wilmington 29

W^3^11^7^8^^29

B^12^13^9^9^^43

(29) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huffman 3-2-3-11 Murphy 3-1-2-9 Noszka 0-0-0-0 Robinson 3-0-1-7 Schuster 0-0-0-0 Diels 0-0-0-0 Martin 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 10-3-6-29

FIELD GOALS: W (10-42)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (3-18)

FREE THROWS: W (6-14) Huffman 3-5

REBOUNDS: W-28 (Murphy 9 Huffman 5 Martin 5 Noszka 3 Schuster 3 Diels 2 Robinson 1)

ASSISTS: W-7 (Huffman 3 Murphy 2 Noszka 1 Martin 1)

STEALS: W-2 (Huffman 1 Robinson 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-0

TURNOVERS: W-16

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/01/web1_LOGO_whsswirl-2.jpg