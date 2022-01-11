Beavercreek tops Wilmington in girls hoops 43-29

BEAVERCREEK — Wilmington trailed 12-3 after one quarter to Beavercreek Monday and lost 43-29 in a non-league girls basketball game at BHS.
Sophie Huffman led Wilmington with 11 points and three assists.
Katie Murphy grabbed nine rebounds and scored nine points.
It was not a god shooting night for the Lady Hurricane, who made 24 percent of field goals and 43 percent of free throws.
Wilmington is 4-6 on the year while Beavercreek goes to 8-5.
SUMMARY
January 10, 2022
@Beavercreek High School
Beavercreek 43 Wilmington 29
W^3^11^7^8^^29
B^12^13^9^9^^43
(29) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Huffman 3-2-3-11 Murphy 3-1-2-9 Noszka 0-0-0-0 Robinson 3-0-1-7 Schuster 0-0-0-0 Diels 0-0-0-0 Martin 1-0-0-2 TOTALS 10-3-6-29
FIELD GOALS: W (10-42)
3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (3-18)
FREE THROWS: W (6-14) Huffman 3-5
REBOUNDS: W-28 (Murphy 9 Huffman 5 Martin 5 Noszka 3 Schuster 3 Diels 2 Robinson 1)
ASSISTS: W-7 (Huffman 3 Murphy 2 Noszka 1 Martin 1)
STEALS: W-2 (Huffman 1 Robinson 1)
BLOCKED SHOTS: W-0
TURNOVERS: W-16